Gausman won't make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Dodgers as the teams elected to postpone the game in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's the third MLB game of the night to be postponed, as the Mariners and Padres also decided to follow suit from the Brewers and Reds decision. The Giants and Dodgers could make up the contest via a doubleheader Thursday, but no schedule has been announce. Gausman seems likely to pitch Thursday, regardless.