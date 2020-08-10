Gausman allowed a run on three hits over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out six and walked none.

Gausman was excellent in the outing, but perhaps he shouldn't have worked into the seventh inning. He allowed a one-out single to Cody Bellinger before Tyler Rogers came on in relief. It was Rogers who gave up a three-run homer three batters later to spoil Gausman's chances for his first win of the year. The 29-year-old Gausman has a 4.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 20 innings this season. He'll next take the mound Saturday versus the Athletics.