Gausman came on in relief in his season debut in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers, covering four innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out two.

Gausman was expected to open the season as the team's third or fourth starter, but manager Gabe Kapler made the surprising choice to deploy the right-hander as a primary pitcher behind southpaw Tyler Anderson in the Giants' second game of 2020. Since the Giants were trailing 2-1 when Gausman entered the contest in the third inning, he was spared the loss in the 58-pitch appearance. It's unclear if Gausman will be used as a traditional starter or as a primary pitcher when his turn comes up again Thursday against the Padres of Friday against the Rangers.