Pillar went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pillar was a one-man wrecking crew in this one, as his career-high five RBI were enough to outscore the entire Arizona lineup. The majority of his damage -- a two-run home run and a two-run double -- came in the first three innings, although he added an RBI single in the seventh as well. Pillar had just one hit in his previous 18 at-bats and will look to draw momentum from this performance heading into the next series in San Diego.