Pillar went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.

Pillar knocked a two-run single during a small Giants' rally in the sixth inning and later added a solo shot in the ninth that proved to be inconsequential. While he's hitting just .222 in 81 at-bats with San Francisco, the 30-year-old has five long balls and 17 RBI during that span.