Pillar is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Pillar will receive a breather after starting the last 38 games, a stretch in which he slashed .313/.338/.511 with eight home runs, 23 runs scored and 23 RBI. Joey Rickard, Mike Yastrzemski and Mike Gerber will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories