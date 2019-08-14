Pillar went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Oakland.

Pillar's hot streak continues as he contributed his third straight multi-hit game with an extra-base hit. The 30-year-old was caught stealing for the fourth time this year, but his 10 successful steals complement his 15 homers well for 12-team and deeper formats.

