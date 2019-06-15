Pillar went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored, and two stolen bases in Friday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Pillar's fifth-inning homer restored a one-run lead for the Giants, and he scored again in the seventh inning on a two-run shot by Mike Yastrzemski. The speedy outfielder is up to eight homers and eight steals this season despite an on-base percentage of .265 in 62 games.