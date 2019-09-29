Pillar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

After starting each of the Giants' last 11 games, Pillar will be rewarded will a well-deserved breather as the team closes out its season. Though he's valued primarily for his aptitude with the glove, Pillar will wrap up his 2019 campaign with a career-high .720 OPS, buoyed by 21 home runs and 61 extra-base knocks in total.