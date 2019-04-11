Pillar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is hitting just .185 through eight games, but he does have two home runs and nine RBI in the last three contests. Pillar has also swiped two bases since Saturday. That's most of his production for 2019. Overall, he is 5-for-27 (.185) with three extra-base hits, nine RBI, five runs and two steals this season.