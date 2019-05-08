Pillar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 14-4 win over the Rockies.

Pillar was one of three Giants who took Antonio Senzatela deep Tuesday. The 30-year-old remains below the Mendoza Line, but he is providing enough in terms of power (six homers), speed (four steals) and defensive prowess to retain an everyday role in San Francisco.

