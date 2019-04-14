Pillar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Saturday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

Pillar continues to show off his power stroke as he has four home runs and 12 RBI in the last six games, though he is only 6-for-24 in that stretch. The 30-year-old is still only slashing .200/.190/.525 in 11 games since being traded from the Blue Jays to the Giants.

