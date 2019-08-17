Pillar went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a walk in Friday's 10-9 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pillar swung at the first pitch he saw from Mike Leake in the fourth inning and launched a solo home run to extend the Giants' lead, 4-1. He walked and scored again in the eighth, then cranked a two-run homer in the 10th to put the Giants ahead, 9-7. The 30-year-old now leads San Francisco in both home runs (17) and RBI (66) this year while batting .262/.293/.455.