Giants' Kevin Pillar: Homers again in win
Pillar went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the Giants' 13-2 win over the Padres on Monday.
Coming off a four-hit performance Sunday that included his 11th homer, Pillar followed it up with another long ball in this contest, cranking a three-run blast in the eighth inning off Robert Stock. The veteran outfielder has been streaky at the dish lately, as he's now gone 6-for-13 over his last three games after going 0-for-15 over the previous four. Overall, he's slashing .249/.278/.433 through 304 plate appearances.
