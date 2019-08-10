Pillar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Pillar put the Giants on the board with a two-out solo homer off Drew Smyly in the second inning. Unfortunately, San Francisco came up short this time. The 30-year-old is batting .245/.272/.411 with 14 home runs, 59 RBI, 58 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.