Giants' Kevin Pillar: Homers in win
Pillar went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
Pillar got the Giants on the board with a solo shot to deep left field against Joey Lucchesi in the second inning. Despite getting off to a powerful start this season, the long ball marked Pillar's first since May 7 against the Rockies. Overall, the 30-year-old has tallied seven home runs, 27 RBI and 25 runs scored while batting just .225/.255/.362.
