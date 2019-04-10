Pillar went 1-for-3 with a double and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

One night after connecting on his first career grand slam, Pillar drove home four again, this time with a bases-loaded double in the second inning and a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The 30-year-old is still only hitting .174 (4-for-23) in seven games since the trade that brought him to San Francisco, but he's making the most of his opportunities.