Pillar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.

Pillar's first-inning blast was his 20th of the season, the first 20-homer season of his career. He has seven homers and 19 RBI since the start of August, raising his OPS from .689 to a career-high .742 during that span.

