Pillar went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over Philadelphia.

It was Pillar's 10th steal of the season, giving him double-digit homers and steals for the fourth time over the last five years. The 30-year-old is slashing .345/.367/.552 over his last 10 games, and his streaky nature could result in short-term fantasy value until he cools back down.

More News
Our Latest Stories