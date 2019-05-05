Pillar went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 loss to Cincinnati.

Pillar had cooled off in the power and speed department following his four-homer and three-steal 10-game stretch at the beginning of April, but he may be heating back up with a .304 batting average (7-for-23) and a homer and steal over his last six contests. The 30-year-old is currently on pace for a 20/20 season -- a feat only 10 players accomplished in 2018 -- if fantasy owners can stomach his mediocre batting average.

