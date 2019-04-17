Pillar went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in a 7-3 victory over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Pillar continues to rack up counting stats with his new club, compiling four homers, 13 RBI and three stolen bases over his last 10 contests. The 30-year-old finally drew his first free pass of the season after 67 plate appearances. Pillar's poor .197 on-base percentage is the primary reason he currently bats in the bottom third of the order as opposed to occupying the first or second spots in the lineup where speedy center fielders usually reside. Still, he is currently providing enough of a pop and speed combo for deep-league owners to look past his terrible batting average.