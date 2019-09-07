Giants' Kevin Pillar: On base three times
Pillar went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.
Pillar was moved up to third in the batting order for just the fifth time this season (all against southpaws). The 30-year-old is slashing a healthy .303/.331/.577 against southpaws this year, so it is a bit surprising that we are only seeing the outfielder in the heart of the order this late in the year. Manager Bruce Bochy's loyalty to his long-time veterans likely plays a role, but whatever the case, Pillar hitting higher in the order against left-handed starters will allow him to build on an already career-high 79 RBI.
