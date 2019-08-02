Giants' Kevin Pillar: On bench Friday
Pillar is not starting Friday against the Rockies, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Stephen Duggar was recalled Friday and will start in center field. It's not clear how the playing time will break down between the pair moving forward, with both players also able to play in the outfield corners.
