Pillar went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Athletics.

Pillar got his steal in the second inning after reaching on an error. He then hit the go-ahead double in the eighth inning as part of an eight-run rally. Pillar is up to 11 steals, 71 RBI and 68 runs scored in 124 games with the Giants this year.