Pillar went 1-for-3 with the deciding home run in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Pillar moved from leadoff to seventh in the order against the right-handed Jon Gray. The move didn't slow the veteran down, as he went deep for the third time in four games. The 30-year-old has notched double-digit homers and steals in three of the last four seasons, so there is deep-league value to be had over the course of the season, but those in standard formats may consider Pillar until his bat eventually cools down.