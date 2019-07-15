Pillar went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Brewers.

Pillar has been on an absolute tear over the last 10 games, slashing .357/.386/.595 with two homers and 11 RBI over that span. The 30-year-old's batting average crept up to .246 after Sunday's two-hit effort, and his .258 BABIP (was at .238 on June 16) continues to normalize towards his .290 career mark. Pillar is providing mixed-league value during his current hot streak.