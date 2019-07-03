Pillar continued his recent tear, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.

The Giants' bats have exploded for 33 runs over their last three games, and Pillar's hot streak (9-for-15 with two homers and nine RBI) has spearheaded the charge. The 30-year-old is still slashing .248/.275/.427 on the year, but the majority of his production has come in short, torrid bursts. Pillar is clearly locked into one of those aforementioned hot spells, which makes him an appealing short-term option in almost any format.