Giants' Kevin Pillar: Remains hot with bat
Pillar continued his recent tear, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.
The Giants' bats have exploded for 33 runs over their last three games, and Pillar's hot streak (9-for-15 with two homers and nine RBI) has spearheaded the charge. The 30-year-old is still slashing .248/.275/.427 on the year, but the majority of his production has come in short, torrid bursts. Pillar is clearly locked into one of those aforementioned hot spells, which makes him an appealing short-term option in almost any format.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...