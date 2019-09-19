Giants' Kevin Pillar: Scores twice, swipes bag
Pillar went 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Pillar was productive early and often Wednesday, recording his RBI in the first inning prior to swiping his 12th base of the season two frames later. Though he has at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts, prior to Wednesday's big performance Pillar had managed only one RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, he's hitting .261/.287/.441 in 603 plate appearances on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...