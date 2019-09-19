Pillar went 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Pillar was productive early and often Wednesday, recording his RBI in the first inning prior to swiping his 12th base of the season two frames later. Though he has at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts, prior to Wednesday's big performance Pillar had managed only one RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, he's hitting .261/.287/.441 in 603 plate appearances on the season.