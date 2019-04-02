Pillar was traded to the Giants in exchange for Alen Hanson, Derek Law and Juan De Paula on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pillar trades a mediocre lineup for an even worse one and heads to one of the toughest parks in the league, so this move would seem to be a downgrade for his fantasy value. It's unclear how the Giants' outfield situation will shake out following the trade, but it's likely Pillar will remain in center field on a regular basis, pushing Steven Duggar to a corner.