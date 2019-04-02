Giants' Kevin Pillar: Sent to San Francisco
Pillar was traded to the Giants in exchange for Alen Hanson, Derek Law and Juan De Paula on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Pillar trades a mediocre lineup for an even worse one and heads to one of the toughest parks in the league, so this move would seem to be a downgrade for his fantasy value. It's unclear how the Giants' outfield situation will shake out following the trade, but it's likely Pillar will remain in center field on a regular basis, pushing Steven Duggar to a corner.
