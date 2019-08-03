Pillar (hip/back) will sit again Saturday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pillar's absence from Friday's lineup was due to lingering hip and back soreness after he crashed into the outfield fence during Thursday's game. The Giants were optimistic that he'd be back Saturday, but he evidently needs at least one more game to rest. Steven Duggar starts in center field in his absence.

