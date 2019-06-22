Pillar went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

He and Alex Dickerson combined to drive in 10 of the Giants' 11 runs, forming a surprisingly potent duo from the bottom half of the order. Pillar is now slashing a tepid .249/.277/.415 since joining San Francisco, but his recent performance has been much improved -- through 18 games in June, he's got a .309/.319/.544 line with three homers, two steals, 12 RBI and 14 runs.