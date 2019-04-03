Manager Bruce Bochy said that Pillar will primarily start in right field, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.

Bochy did mention that Pillar will be able to play all three outfield spots, but he would not start in center on days where Steven Duggar was in the lineup. The 30-year-old has just one hit in 17 plate appearances this season, but he was able to provide double-digit home runs and steals in three of the last four seasons, which should make him immediately relevant in NL-only and deep formats.

