Pillar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

His last long ball came on July 1. Pillar is now slashing a tepid .239/.266/.400 through 108 games on the year, split between the Giants and Blue Jays, with 13 homers, eight steals, 52 runs and 56 RBI.

