Pillar went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Pillar took Giovanny Gallegos deep in the eighth inning to record his 21st home run of the season. It was his second long ball in his past four games, and fourth multi-hit effort in his past 11 starts. Pillar has quietly put together a solid campaign, as he now has 79 RBI, 73 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 139 games.