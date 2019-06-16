Pillar went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.

After homering in consecutive games, Pillar kept the good times rolling with another strong fantasy line. The 30-year-old is still hitting a meager .228 on the season, but his career-low .239 BABIP (.289 career BABIP) indicates that he has been experiencing some poor batted ball luck. If Pillar is able to eventually get that average back up to a tolerable .240-.250 range, then his light power/speed combo (eight homers and eight steals) would become viable in deeper formats.