Giants' Kevin Pillar: Stays hot with another homer
Pillar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.
Pillar has been unconscious at the plate, slashing .410/.425/.718 with four homers, 14 runs, 10 RBI and two steals over his last ten games. The veteran outfielder put together a power/speed binge over a short period of time earlier this year, and appears to be in the midst of one yet again. Pillar is worth a look universally while his bat is on fire, but his .242 average, nine homers and eight steals overall have been good enough for deep and NL-only owners over the course of the season.
