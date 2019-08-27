Pillar went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to Arizona.

Pillar's torrid month of August continued Monday when he smacked his 16th extra-base hit over 22 games this month. The 30-year-old has already set career highs with 19 homers and 73 RBI this season, and his current .454 slugging percentage would also be the highest mark of his eight-year career. Pillar's increase in power -- coupled with his modest speed -- has made him a relevant fantasy outfielder in almost all formats.