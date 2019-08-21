Pillar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

Like so many other players this season, Pillar is enjoying a career-best performance in homers, slugging 18 through 126 games so far. His .740 OPS is only marginally higher than his previous best (.713 in 2015) however, in large part due to a career-worst 2.8 percent walk rate, which has led to a miserable .290 OBP.

