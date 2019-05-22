Pillar went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's comeback win over the Braves.

Pillar's early-season power binge came to an expected halt. The 30-year-old has just one long ball in 17 May contests (.203/.227/.313), but he has provided 10 runs and three steals to help keep his deep-league status afloat.