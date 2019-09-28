Giants' Kevin Pillar: Tallies 14th steal
Pillar went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Pillar provided about as robust of a stat line as a player could without registering a hit. The 30-year-old has put together his most-complete fantasy season (.259 with 21 homers, 88 RBI, 83 runs and 14 steals) despite moving from a neutral home ballpark in Toronto to cavernous Oracle Park. Pillar will look to finish the regular season on a high note against a pair of scheduled southpaws this weekend (.831 OPS versus lefties in 2019).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...