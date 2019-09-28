Pillar went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Pillar provided about as robust of a stat line as a player could without registering a hit. The 30-year-old has put together his most-complete fantasy season (.259 with 21 homers, 88 RBI, 83 runs and 14 steals) despite moving from a neutral home ballpark in Toronto to cavernous Oracle Park. Pillar will look to finish the regular season on a high note against a pair of scheduled southpaws this weekend (.831 OPS versus lefties in 2019).