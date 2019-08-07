Pillar went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.

Pillar's three-hit game was a positive sign for fantasy owners after he suffered injuries to his back and hip following an outfield collision last weekend. More importantly, the veteran outfielder has started all three games since returning from his brief layoff, which affirms his status as the Giants' starting center fielder even with Steven Duggar (called up Aug. 2) back in the majors. Pillar is hitting .245 with 13 homers, 57 RBI, 55 runs and nine steals through 114 games.