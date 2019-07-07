Pillar went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over St. Louis.

Pillar continued his recent hot streak with his third multi-hit game over his past seven starts (hitting .462 with two homers over that span). A decision on the Giants' suddenly-crowded outfield was made earlier this week when Opening Day starting center fielder Steven Duggar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. Pillar owns a .249/.277/.422 slash line with 12 homers and eight steals and should continue manning center on an everyday basis.

