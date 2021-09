Bryant went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss against San Diego on Wednesday.

Bryant was the only Giant to reach base three times in the contest, and his sixth-inning solo shot was one of four long balls the team hit in the loss. Since joining San Francisco in late July, he is slashing .276/.353/.500 with seven homers, nine doubles, 23 runs, 16 RBI and five stolen bases over 37 games.