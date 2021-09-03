Bryant went 0-for-3 but contributed a key walk and stolen base in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

With the score tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Bryant drew a two-out walk and stole second base, putting himself in position to score the go-ahead run on Darin Ruf's double two batters later. The swipe was Bryant's eighth of the season and made him a perfect 4-for-4 since joining the Giants at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old is hitting .270/.353/.513 with 24 homers and 65 RBI in 479 plate appearances on the year.