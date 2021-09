Bryant went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-2 win over Colorado.

The 29-year-old has reached double-digits in stolen bases for the first time since his rookie year of 2015, when he had 13. Bryant was in an 0-for-10 skid entering Sunday, although that came on the heels of a 10-game hitting streak. He's now slashing .267/.353/.490 with 25 home runs, 71 RBI, 83 runs scored and 32 doubles through 566 plate appearances between the Giants and the Cubs.