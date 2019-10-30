Giants' Kyle Barraclough: Designated for assignment
Barraclough was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 29-year-old recorded a career-worst 5.61 ERA with a 1.75 WHIP over 33.2 innings pitched last season between the Nationals and Giants, and now finds himself off the 40-man roster. Given his major-league experience and relative success in the past, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team claim him off waivers, but his struggles to limit baserunners over the past two seasons may cause some concern. Left-hander Tyler Anderson was claimed off waivers from the Rockies in a corresponding move.
