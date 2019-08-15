Giants' Kyle Barraclough: Dropped from 40-man
Barraclough was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The Giants are trying to pass Barraclough through waivers less than a week after claiming him from the Nationals. The right-hander has struggled at the big-league level this season, posting a 6.66 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB in 25.2 innings. This move frees up a 40-man spot for Fernando Abad.
