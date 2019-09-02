The Giants selected Barraclough's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

With 11 saves and 75 holds to his name over parts of five big-league seasons, Barraclough brings ample experience to the San Francisco bullpen, but the ugly form he displayed with the Nationals earlier in 2019 makes it unlikely that he'll capture a meaningful setup role right off the bat. Despite having a need for reliable relief arms, Washington couldn't justify keeping Barraclough around after he posted a 6.66 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across his 33 appearances.

