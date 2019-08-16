Barraclough cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Barraclough was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday but will remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 29-year-old has endured a season to forget in the majors with a 6.66 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB over 25.2 innings.

