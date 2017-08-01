Crick surrendered two runs while recording a pair of strikeouts in an inning Monday against the Athletics.

Monday's outing broke up Crick's modest 7.2-inning scoreless streak. The former starter has held his own in the Giants' bullpen, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 13 appearances. However, walks (4.7 BB/9) continue to plague the 24-year-old, and he simply isn't striking out enough batters (7.6 K/9) to warrant consideration as a ratio-boosting reliever.